Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Has $915,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 198.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.