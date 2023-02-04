Pinterest (PINS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 392.63 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284 over the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,157.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,929,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,482,000 after buying an additional 1,775,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,909,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

