Piper Sandler Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $65.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

