Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $14.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Down 0.1 %

PAGP stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

