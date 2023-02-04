Poppy Gustafsson Purchases 48,000 Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($133,382.73).

Darktrace Stock Performance

Shares of LON DARK opened at GBX 243.10 ($3.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.46. Darktrace plc has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.93).

Get Darktrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DARK shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

See Also

