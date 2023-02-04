PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG opened at $130.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

