Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $50.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

