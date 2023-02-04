Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $42.00 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

