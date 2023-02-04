Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $49.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $55.68.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

