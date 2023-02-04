Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.80.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

