Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $181,859.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Workday stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88, a PEG ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

