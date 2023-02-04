Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 90.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 636,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 302,352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

