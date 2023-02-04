Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 289,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Fiserv

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.