Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

