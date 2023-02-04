Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $116,429,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,066.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

