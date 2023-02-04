Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $45.09.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.