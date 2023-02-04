Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.13.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

