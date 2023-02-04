Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.