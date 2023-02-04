Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $49.79.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

