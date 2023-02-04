Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 76.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.37%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

