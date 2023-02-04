PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,437 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PropertyGuru Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $24.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

