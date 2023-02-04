ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 281,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 172,101 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.0 %

SQQQ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

