ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 281,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 172,101 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 5.0 %
SQQQ opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.