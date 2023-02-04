Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $37.50. The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $32.61. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Proto Labs shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 69,483 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 49.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 154,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 36.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.