Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 122,740 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price bought 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

