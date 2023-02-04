Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Veradigm by 578.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Veradigm in the third quarter worth about $158,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at $598,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

