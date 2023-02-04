Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 47,260 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo PLC has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Further Reading

