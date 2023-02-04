Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Medpace

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.