Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.