Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

