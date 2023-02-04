Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

BPOP opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Popular’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

