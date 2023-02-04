Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

MCHI opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

