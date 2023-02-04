Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 42,712 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of AdaptHealth worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 1,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 176,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,431.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,389,797 shares in the company, valued at $281,185,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 813,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,009. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

