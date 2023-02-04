Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 51,117 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH opened at $31.21 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $120.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.