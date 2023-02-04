Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

GNTX opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

