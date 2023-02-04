Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Beverage by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.05. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.