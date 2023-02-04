Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,551 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,551 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 800,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.08.

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

