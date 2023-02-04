Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 351,015 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 351,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of A10 Networks worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in A10 Networks by 661.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 73,495 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in A10 Networks by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $16.13 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $72.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,265 shares of company stock worth $1,830,412. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their target price on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

