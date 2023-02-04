Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 641 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

