PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.38.

NYSE PHM opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.77%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

