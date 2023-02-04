Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Cut by Analyst

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,414,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,852,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $5,067,325.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,114,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

