Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Village Farms International Stock Down 1.7 %

Village Farms International stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Farms International

In related news, Director John Patrick Henry acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

