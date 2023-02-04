Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by Wedbush

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

