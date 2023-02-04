Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.0 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.26.

NYSE:OVV opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $117,987,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.