Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Trading Down 4.8 %

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.