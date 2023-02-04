Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reduced by Analyst

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.19 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Shares of LNG opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $112.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

