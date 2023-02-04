Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 219,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

