Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CASY. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $223.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

