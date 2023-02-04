Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NYSE HLI opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

