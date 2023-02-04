Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Reduced by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MMC opened at $171.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

