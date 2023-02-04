Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Issued By Cormark

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share.

CIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$3.99 and a 1 year high of C$7.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

